Schools to remain closed for two days

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government Thursday announced the closure of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the region for two days, ARY News reported.

The government announced the closure of schools due to the long march announced by Public Action Committees to Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad on May 11 (Saturday).

Earlier today, the federal cabinet approved the deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Azad Kashmir for security of Chinese nationals and power houses.

The FC will be deployed for an initial period of three months to maintain law and order in the region, sources said.

The FC will be responsible for providing foolproof security to Chinese citizens and power houses, including the Neelum-Jhelum, Mangla, and Gul Pur power houses, sources said.

Six platoons of the FC will be deployed in Azad Kashmir, sources added.