29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

Schools to remain closed tomorrow

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: All the public and private schools in Sindh will remain closed on Thursday (September 7) on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

The Sindh caretaker government has declared a holiday on September 7 on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain.

A notification issued for the announcement of the Chehlum holiday stated that the decision of schools’ closure in Sindh was taken by a steering committee of the provincial education department.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Thursday across the province with religious zeal and reverence amid high security.

The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680AD.

Mourning processions would be taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide safety to Chehlum processions.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.