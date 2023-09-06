Schools to remain closed tomorrow

KARACHI: All the public and private schools in Sindh will remain closed on Thursday (September 7) on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

The Sindh caretaker government has declared a holiday on September 7 on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain.

A notification issued for the announcement of the Chehlum holiday stated that the decision of schools’ closure in Sindh was taken by a steering committee of the provincial education department.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Thursday across the province with religious zeal and reverence amid high security.

The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680AD.

Mourning processions would be taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide safety to Chehlum processions.