Schools to remain open on May 28

LAHORE: All government schools across Punjab will remain open on May 28 to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, according to a notification issued by the School Education Department on Tuesday.

As per the circular, special programmes will be held in schools including national songs, speeches, and tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces to mark the significance of the day when Pakistan became a nuclear power.

The Education Department has directed that speech competitions, art displays, and national song contests be organized at the district level in government schools across Punjab.

Students who win the district-level Youm-e-Takbeer competitions will be awarded cash prizes of Rs50,000, the notification added.

The department further stated that summer vacations will be announced after the conclusion of Youm-e-Takbeer activities.

It is to be noted that on May 20, Pakistan government announced a public holiday on May 28 (Wednesday) to mark the historic day, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, when Pakistan became an atomic power.

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ is a reminder of the country’s unshakeable commitment to its defense and sovereignty.

As a result, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.

In December 2024, the Pakistan government added May 28 as a public holiday in a calender of public holidays in 2025.