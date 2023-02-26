Schools to remain open on Monday: edu department

KARACHI: The Sindh education department announced Sunday that there is no plan in consideration to close the schools on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the Sindh education department said that the school will remain open on Monday (today).

Earlier, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) gave a call for observing a countrywide shutter down strike on February 27 (tomorrow) against the skyrocketing inflation.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi said in a statement that a nationwide shutter down strike will be observed across the country on Monday.

