Schools to remained closed tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced that schools will remain closed tomorrow (Saturday) across the province.

The chief minister announced the decision while presiding over the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on anti-smog.

“Schools will remain closed on Saturday however markets and businesses will operate as normal over the weekend,” he said, adding that restaurants and eateries will also operate according to the schedule.

The interim chief minister directed to continue strict crackdown against the smoke-emitting vehicles to curb the smog.

“We are trying hard to keep the AQI level low by taking concrete steps,” Naqvi said.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers S.M.Tanvir, Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D and secretaries of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

The provincial authorities have announced winter vacations for schools and colleges of Punjab.

As per details, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that a high-level meeting was summoned to combat SMOG challenge.

Mohsin Naqvi announced that schools and colleges will remain closed from December 18 till January 1 across Punjab.

He stated that the air quality has improved in the province hence no ban will imposed in the upcoming week.