Schools to reopen tomorrow

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced the reopening of all public and private educational institutions across the province from Monday (tomorrow).

The decision marks the resumption of academic activities in schools, colleges, and universities, which had been temporarily suspended due to recent cross-border tensions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister confirmed that regular academic operations will resume in all institutions without further delay.

The closures were enforced on May 7 after Indian drone attacks targeted areas in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. In response to the security situation, the provincial education department had declared a temporary suspension of classes in all public and private institutions.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT

The attacks also prompted the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, Multan, and other regional boards to postpone intermediate exams that were scheduled to begin on Friday, May 9.

According to Zahid Mian, Controller of Examinations at BISE Lahore, the affected papers included Quran translation and ethics, while matriculation-level practical exams in computer science and biology were also deferred.

Similarly, the BISE Multan postponed its Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) theory exams and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) practical exams slated for the same date. Board officials stated that new exam schedules will be released in due course.