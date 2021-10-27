Schoolteacher fired for celebrating Pakistan’s T20 win against India

A schoolteacher, working in a private school in India’s Rajasthan, was expelled from her job after she celebrated Pakistan’s victory against India in Sunday’s T20I match.

Nafeesa Attari, a teacher of privately run school, had put up a status on WhatsApp expressing her joy at India’s loss against Pakistan.

“Jeeeet gayeeee… We wonnn,” she wrote in a post and had also reportedly uploaded pictures of some Pakistani players from the match.

The school management expelled the teacher from her job after screenshots of the status on WhatsApp went viral on social media.

According to reports, she has also been booked by Rajasthan police, even though she tendered an apology.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.

