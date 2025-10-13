Sci-fi sequel 'Tron: Ares' fails to impress with $33.5 million opening

Disney’s sci-fi sequel, “Tron: Ares”, has had a disappointing debut, grossing only $33.5 million from 4,000 North American theatres over the weekend.

This weak performance is particularly concerning given the film’s hefty production budget of $180 million, not including substantial marketing costs. Internationally, the film added another $27 million, bringing its total global earnings to $60 million.

Before its release, projections estimated a domestic opening between $45 million and $50 million. While the film, featuring vivid effects and action sequences, performed well in premium formats like IMAX and Dolby, accounting for 67% of ticket sales, it failed to attract a broader audience. Nearly 70% of the opening weekend viewers were male, limiting its appeal beyond its target demographic.

Despite receiving a “B+” grade on CinemaScore, indicating general audience approval, “Tron: Ares” did not reach the opening figures of its predecessor, “Tron: Legacy”, which debuted to $44 million in 2010.

However, surpassed the original 1982 film, which opened with $4.7million. Directed by Joachim Ronning, the new instalment stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Evan Peters, exploring humanity’s first contact with artificial intelligence.

David A. Gross, from Franchise Entertainment Research, noted that while the film was initially tracking well, interest waned in the days leading up to its release. He added that the sci-fi genre typically performs better internationally, as this film’s effects-driven storytelling resonates across cultures.

The weekend was bleak for other new releases as well. Channing Tatum’s dramedy “Roofman” opened to $8million, landing below expectations, while Jennifer Lopez’s musical “Kiss of a Spider Woman” debuted at No. 13 with just $840,000. “Roofman” was projected to earn between $8million and $12million, while “Kiss of a Spider Woman” aimed for $1.5 million to $3 million.

Despite its underwhelming start, “Roofman”, produced for $19million, may still find success thanks to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the film narrates the story of a former soldier who escapes from prison and hides in a Toys “R” Us.

Conversely, “Kiss of a Spider Woman”, which was independently financed for $34 million, faces uncertainty regarding its financial future after being acquired by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate following the Sundance premiere.

In a limited release, Luca Guadagnino’s #MeToo thriller “After the Hunt” earned $154,467 from six screens, with plans for a nationwide expansion next weekend. Meanwhile, A24’s psychological drama “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” garnered $89,164 from four locations, showing promise in early screenings.

Overall, the box office has been down recently, with domestic ticket sales only 4% ahead of 2024. As a gross remark, “Momentum changes quickly at the box office, and it has”.