Scientists achieve record efficiency for printed solar cells

Researchers from Australia’s national science agency have achieved record efficiency for next-gen printed solar cells.

The international team led by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) announced they have set a new efficiency record for fully roll-to-roll printed cells.

Roll-to-roll solar cells are printed onto thin plastic films, which makes them lightweight, portable, and flexible. This allows for their deployment in applications such as mining operations, personal electronics, urban construction, disaster relief, and situations where heavy and rigid silicon solar panels are not appropriate.

“It’s the best demonstration that this is a viable method of making the solar cells,” CSIRO renewable energy systems group leader Anthony Chesman told foreign media outlet.

“The successful commercialization of printed flexible solar cells has the potential to create significant economic and environmental benefits for Australia and the world.”

In order to achieve this, a smaller version of the technology has an efficiency rate (the amount of sunlight converted to energy) that is comparable to standard solar panels, according to the Australian experts.

Previous iterations of printed cells achieved only 1% or 2%, per the CSIRO report; MarketWatch notes that most panels have rates between 15% and 20%. The CSIRO team printed larger versions, at 7.75 square inches, with an efficiency of 11%.

“We developed a system for rapidly producing and testing over 10,000 solar cells a day — something that would have been impossible to do manually,” study lead author and CSIRO principal research scientist Doojin Vak said.

The printable cells could become a realistic, modern method for harnessing sunpower, even at home. With government funding and other incentives, homeowners who install solar can reduce or eliminate electric bills, saving more than $1,000 a year.

Earlier in March the CSIRO sent the printed solar cells into space onboard a private satellite to test them as a reliable energy source for future space missions.