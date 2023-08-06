Scientists discover ancient whale, heaviest animal ever

Scientists have discovered an ancient whale in Peru which is believed to be the heaviest animal ever existed on earth.

According to details, scientists said that a newly discovered reveals that whale that lived almost 40 million years ago could be the heaviest animal to have ever lived, based on a partial skeleton found in Peru.

The blue whales have been considered the largest and heaviest animal ever, beating all the other contenders in the recent past.

However the Perucetus colossus the colossal whale from Peru may have been even heavier, according to a study recently published. International team of researchers estimated that the animal had an average body mass of 180 metric tons.

That would not take the heavyweight title by itself. The biggest blue whale ever recorded weighed 190 tons, according to Guinness World Records.

But the researchers estimated the ancient whale’s weight range was between 85 and 340 tons, which means it would have been exponentially bigger.