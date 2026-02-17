Scientists discover massive tunnel hidden beneath Venus’ surface

Scientists have discovered the first-ever evidence of huge underground tunnels lurking beneath the surface of Venus, confirming long-held theories about the gaseous planet’s volcanic history.

A team from the University of Trento recognized a potential lava tube near the Nux Mons volcano, marking the first time a subsurface feature has been detected on Earth’s “evil twin.”

This finding was published in Nature and was made by analyzing archival radar data from NASA’s Magellan mission, which mapped Venus between 1990 and 1992. By re-examining these images for signs of localized surface collapse, researchers found a colossal underground cavity.

The scale of the tunnel is staggering. Estimated to be nearly 0.6 miles wide (1 kilometer), it dwarfs similar structures found on Earth and Mars. The study shows a roof thickness of roughly 490 feet and an internal cavern at least 375 meters high.

The discovery is highly significant, according to study co-author Lorenzo Bruzzone. Though Venus is recognized as the solar system’s most volcanically active planet, its dense, poisonous atmosphere has previously prevented direct observation of subsurface activity.

“The identification of a volcanic cavity… allows us to validate theories that for many years have only hypothesized their existence,” Bruzzone said.

Lava tubes are formed when low-viscosity lava flows beneath a hardened crust, eventually draining away and leaving behind a hollow tunnel. The existence of such a large tube implies there could be a vast, hidden network beneath the crust of Venus.

This discovery sets the stage for future exploration. Upcoming missions, such as NASA’s VERITAS and the European Space Agency’s EnVision, which are scheduled for launch in 2031, will be equipped with advanced radar systems. These systems will be capable of delving deeper into these ancient volcanic underworlds to map the extent of Venus’s hidden tunnels.