Scientists reveal how cats always find their feet

For over a century, the “falling cat problem” has puzzled physicists. How do cats consistently land on their feet without breaking the laws of physics? A new study published in The Anatomical Record sheds light on this 130-year-old mystery: the answer lies in their spine.

Researchers at Yamaguchi University in Japan, led by veterinary physiologist Yasuo Higurashi, found that a cat’s remarkable ability to land on its feet depends significantly on the unique flexibility of its spinal column.

Instead of focusing on the physics of angular momentum, as past studies did, this research team investigated the biomechanics. Using a torsion rig to test the spinal columns of donated cat cadavers, the researchers discovered a significant difference between the cats’ front and back sections. The thoracic spine, or front half, exhibited a range of motion three times greater than the stiffer lumbar spine in the rear.

To observe this phenomenon, the team used high-speed cameras to film live cats as they fell onto soft cushions. They discovered that falling cats do not twist in a single, simultaneous motion. Instead, they right themselves in a sequence.

The front half of the cat, being more flexible and lighter, rotates first. The stiffer and heavier rear end follows about 70 to 90 milliseconds later. This sequential movement allows the cat to reorient itself midair and land perfectly on all four paws.

The researchers note that this variable spinal flexibility likely also plays a crucial role in a feline’s overall agility, aiding in high-speed galloping and rapid turning.