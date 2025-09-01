SCO summit: PM condemns state terrorism, cites foreign hand in Jaffar Express attack

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, including what he termed “state terrorism,” and said there was irrefutable evidence of foreign involvement in the recent Jaffar Express train hostage incident.

Addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the prime minister said Pakistan had made unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against extremism, losing over 90,000 lives and bearing economic losses exceeding $152 billion.

“Those who have long used terrorism for advancing their political interest must know that the world no longer buys this narrative,” he remarked, adding that foreign elements were involved in recent terror incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

He called on SCO leadership to launch a structured dialogue to resolve longstanding disputes in South Asia and stressed that Pakistan sought normal, stable relations with its neighbors, advocating dialogue over confrontation.

Condemning Israel’s “unjustified aggression” against Iran and the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as Palestine’s capital.

On Afghanistan, he said Pakistan supported a peaceful and stable Kabul, adding that trilateral cooperation with China and Afghanistan would benefit the entire region.

Highlighting Pakistan’s support for multilateralism, the prime minister said the SCO remained a platform that best represents Pakistan’s abiding commitment to regional cooperation and integration.

“Pakistan has always believed in the power of multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy, and shunning unilateralism,” he said expressing disappointment over the region’s extremely disturbing development in the last few months.

Highlighting climate-induced challenges, he pointed to the devastating floods in Pakistan and thanked China and the international community for their support.

The prime minister said Pakistan was on the path to economic recovery, citing reduced inflation, a current account surplus, and rising investor confidence. He outlined a transformation plan focusing on export-led growth, foreign investment in key sectors, and comprehensive tax reforms.

He underscored youth empowerment as a cornerstone of development, highlighting new opportunities in employment and innovation.

Lauding China’s chairmanship of the SCO under President Xi Jinping, he praised initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and other global initiatives including the GDI, GSI, and GCI.

Calling for enhanced regional connectivity through efficient land, air, and rail corridors, Sharif said expansion of CPEC could serve as a practical demonstration of the SCO’s vision for integration and shared prosperity.