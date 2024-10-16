SCO summit 2024 begins with PM Sharif’s inaugural address

The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 began in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Regional leaders arrived at the Jinnah Convention Centre under strict security measures. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, followed by a group photo.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his inaugural speech at the SCO summit 2024 welcomed the dignitaries to Pakistan for attending the summit.

“Its a proud moment for Pakistan to host SCO summit,” the premier said and hoped that the summit would help in extending cooperation between the SCO member states.

Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023.

The SCO member states are being represented by Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as Minister for Industry and Trade of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

Premier of State Council of China Li Qiang is representing his country.

The Prime Minister of Mongolia as Observer State and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan as Special Guest are also participating in the SCO summit 2024.

The SCO summit 2024 will discuss ongoing cooperation in fields of economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages and review performance of the Organization.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization established by China and Russia in 2001.

It is the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 24% of the area of world (65% of Eurasia) and 42% of the world population. As of 2024, its combined nominal GDP accounts for around 23%, while its GDP based on PPP comprises approximately 36% of the world’s total.