SCO Summit bigger challenge than constitutional amends: Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit has been bigger challenge than proposed constitutional amends, Muhammad Ali Durrani said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, former federal minister Durrani said that hosting the SCO Summit meeting has been a milestone for Pakistan.

“Keep all your contentious affairs including amendments in the constitution on backburner,” Muhammad Ali Durrani advised all political forces. “Any type of tension before the SCO conference will not be in the interest of Pakistan,” he said.

Durrani said that constitutional amendments are a national issue, which needs a long-time and thorough consideration. “Which storm hit us last month, if the amendments were not passed within night,” he questioned.

“The opposition as well as the government must avoid a conflicting step until October 16,” Durrani urged.

“Pakistan could avail regional cooperation and economic and political strength with (successfully organizing) the conference,” he added.

Pakistan will host the two-day SCO heads of governments meeting this month scheduled to take place on October 15-16.