Govt to deploy Rangers for security in Islamabad Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: Federal government considering over deployment of Rangers for security in Islamabad’s red zone, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Paramilitary rangers will be deployed in the capital city until conclusion of the upcoming SCO summit.

Pakistan will host two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit meeting in Islamabad this month scheduled to take place on October 15-16.

Sources said that the paramilitary force personnel will be deployed outside all key government buildings for security.

The Rangers personnel will also be deployed at all internal roads of the Islamabad red zone, sources added.

The Red Zone in Islamabad houses the highest executive, judicial and legislative authority buildings of the country and also houses foreign embassies and missions.

A security plan for the upcoming SCO summit was approved on Wednesday at a meeting chaired by the interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Speaking at the meeting, the interior minister said that several heads of states and governments will attend the meeting.