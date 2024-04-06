SCO urges Afghan govt to curb terrorism

ASTANA: Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has urged the Afghan government to fulfil its commitments towards combating terrorism, ARY News reported.

The call was made at the nineteenth annual meeting of the Security Councils of the SCO in Astana, Kazakhstan.

A joint statement issued after the SCO meeting stated that the presence of international terrorist groups and other groups based in Afghanistan poses a serious threat to the member states of the SCO.

It emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation to address terrorist threats, transnational organized crime, suppression of channels financing terrorism, and illegal migration.

Earlier, the US State Department said that they have made clear to the Afghanistan that it is their responsibility to ensure that they give no safe haven to terrorists, whether it be al-Qaida or ISIS-K or any other terrorist organization.

Read more: Evidence emerges of Afghan soil being used for terrorism against Pakistan

Matthew Miller stated that the US remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan can never again be a launching pad for terrorism, and US continue to push the Taliban to fulfill all of their counterterrorism commitments to the international community.

The statement came after evidence emerged indicating the utilization of Afghan territory for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

A video revealing the planning of attacks on Pakistan’s security forces by collaborating with the Taliban militants has surfaced.

As per the details, evidence of using Afghan territory for terrorism has come to light showing that Tehree-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) plotting attacks on Pakistan’s security forces deployed at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

In the video, TTA terrorist Yahya can be seen instructing his accomplices regarding the attacks, he continues to incite his militants for revenge against Pakistan, stating that they [Pakistan] are prepared to retaliate.