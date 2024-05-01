Live-Action Scooby-Doo is coming to Netflix; can this one be a hit?

The Scooby-Doo franchise, which originated with the 1969 animated TV series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!”, is getting a new live-action adaptation on Netflix, aiming to redeem the brand after a failed attempt 20 years ago.

The original series introduced the Mystery Inc. gang and their mystery-solving adventures, spawning a vast franchise with numerous animated shows, movies, video games, and more.

As one of the biggest and most beloved franchises in the entertainment world, the new live-action series will offer a fresh take on the classic characters and their mysteries, building on the success of the original show that started it all.

Scooby-Doo’s live-action history has been marked by ups and downs, with the 2002 movie and its 2004 sequel receiving mixed reviews and commercial success.

The first film, directed by Raja Gosnell, saw the Mystery Inc. gang reunite to solve a mystery on Spooky Island, while the second installment, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, followed the team as they investigated a masked thief at the Coolsonian Criminology Museum.

Despite their flaws, the movies had a loyal fan base, but the sequel was panned by critics and viewers alike for its humor, plot, and character development.

However, the upcoming live-action TV series on Netflix offers new hope for a high-quality and entertaining adaptation, with the potential to build tension, mystery, and explore the characters and monsters in a more nuanced way, making up for the shortcomings of the previous films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scooby-Doo (@scoobydoo)

The upcoming Scooby-Doo show will be written and executive produced by a team of experienced creators, including Josh Appelbaum, Scott Rosenberg, André Nemec, and Jeff Pinkner, who will be producing under their production company Midnight Radio, bringing their expertise and creative vision to the project.