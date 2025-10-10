Scotland sink Greece to boost bid to reach World Cup

Scotland stepped up their bid to qualify for the World Cup as Lewis Ferguson’s first international goal paved the way for a vital 3-1 win against Greece in Glasgow on Thursday.

Steve Clarke’s side trailed to Kostas Tsimikas’s 62nd-minute goal at Hampden Park.

But Ryan Christie levelled within two minutes and Ferguson marked his 19th cap with his maiden goal 10 minutes from full-time.

Substitute Lyndon Dykes capped the comeback in stoppage-time as second-placed Scotland stayed level on points with Group C leaders Denmark and moved four points ahead of Greece.

Chasing a first World Cup appearance since 1998, Scotland host Belarus in their next game on Sunday.

“When they scored the goal, the shackles came off a bit and from there we finished the game strong,” Clarke said.

“Football is a 90-minute game and you have to make sure you come out of it with a positive result. 3-1 maybe flatters us, but we did enough to win the game.

“It gives us three points and takes us one step closer to what we want to do.”

Greece won 3-0 at Hampden in March in the Nations League play-offs and they made a confident start on their return to Glasgow.

Vangelis Pavlidis should have put the visitors ahead after a flowing move in the early stages, but his finish was off-target.

Scotland looked disjointed in possession, often hitting it up to the isolated Che Adams as Greece pressed.

Pavlidis and Giorgos Masouras drilled over as Greece searched for a breakthrough that finally arrived after another slick move.

Grant Hanley made a block but the ball fell for Roma left-back Tsimikas to drill home.

Scotland responded instantly as Anthony Ralston’s high ball into the area was won by Hanley before Bournemouth midfielder Christie ran in to fire home.

There was a lengthy VAR check but Hanley was just onside before providing the assist.

Scotland had a huge let-off when substitute Giannis Konstantelias headed wide.

But Clarke’s men were on top now and Adams’s shot deflected wide from Billy Gilmour’s free-kick.

Scotland went in front with 10 minutes left when Andy Robertson’s long free-kick caused chaos in the Greece defence.

John Souttar’s effort was blocked but Ferguson was on hand to lash into the roof of the net from close range.

Angus Gunn produced a stunning stop to touch a curling effort from Konstantinos Karetsas over the bar.

And Scotland made the most of that escape to wrap up the points in the final seconds.

Greece goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis palmed the ball into the path of Dykes as he tried to prevent a headed passback going out for a corner and the Birmingham striker gratefully slotted into the empty net.