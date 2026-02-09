Scotland thump Italy to register first win in T20 World Cup

Scotland registered their first victory of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 73-run triumph over tournament debutants Italy at Eden Gardens on Monday, courtesy of an all-round performance led by Michael Leask.

Defending a formidable total of 207, Scotland bundled Italy out for 134 in just 16.4 overs.

Leask starred with the ball, delivering a match-winning spell of 4 for 17 in his four overs, while Mark Watt chipped in with two wickets.

Brad Currie, Brad Wheal and Oliver Davidson also struck once each to keep Italy under constant pressure.

Italy showed brief resistance through Ben Manenti, who top-scored with a fighting 52 off 31 balls, striking five fours and a six.

Harry Manenti added a brisk 37 from 25 deliveries, including three sixes, while JJ Smuts contributed 22 off just 11 balls.

Anthony Mosca made 11, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered, and skipper Wayne Madsen did not bat after being ruled out mid-match due to a shoulder injury.

Earlier, Scotland laid the foundation for their big total with a dominant opening stand between George Munsey and Michael Jones.

The pair kept the scoreboard ticking at a healthy rate, bringing up the team’s 50 inside seven overs and putting the Italian bowlers on the back foot.

Munsey led the charge with a fluent 84 off 54 deliveries, registering his 14th T20I half-century, while Jones provided solid support with 37 off 30 balls.

Their 126-run partnership was eventually broken by Grant Stewart, and Scotland lost another quick wicket when JJ Smuts dismissed Jones, leaving them at 136-2 in 14.5 overs.

Brandon McMullen and Richie Berrington then accelerated the innings with aggressive stroke play, adding 48 runs to push Scotland beyond the 150-run mark.

Berrington fell for 15, but McMullen continued the onslaught, finishing unbeaten on a blistering 41 off 18 balls, smashing four sixes.

Leask capped off Scotland’s innings in style with a fiery cameo of 22 from just five deliveries, including two fours and two sixes, ensuring Scotland crossed the 200-run mark.