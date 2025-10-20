Scott Derrickson’s Black Phone 2 shocks box office with $26.5M opening

Blum House Productions is finally seeing a bright spot this year with Scott Derrickson’s Black Phone 2 delivering an impressive $26.5 million opening weekend, surpassing expectations and outperforming the original film’s debut by nearly $3 million.

The horror sequel has grossed $42 million worldwide against a modest $million budget, providing a much-needed boost for Jason Blum’s Universal-backed company after a tough run of releases.

The success of Black Phone 2 comes following a string of underperformers, including Wolf Man ($35 million) and the highly disappointing M3GAN 2.0 ($39 million). Critics praised the sequel as “another vicious treat, complete with a chilly and gory showdown on ice”, a sentiment that audiences appear to share.

In contrast, Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Good Fortune, featuring a star-studded cast including Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh and Keanu Reeves as a returning angel, struggled to gain traction, earning just $6.2million domestically.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Tron: Ares continued to falter in its second weekend, pulling in only $11.1 million and falling short of its hefty $180 million production budget. The sequel has now accumulated $103 million worldwide, casting doubt on its profitability.