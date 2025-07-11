‘Scrubs’ reboot ordered as series by ABC

ABC has greenlit the planned hospital comedy ‘Scrubs’ reboot for a straight-to-series order for the 2025-2026 season.

According to a report by Variety, Zach Braff, the original star, is set to return for the upcoming show, while other original cast members, including Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, are also likely to return.

The official logline for the new ‘Scrubs’ reboot states, “JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Reacting to the development, original series creator Bill Lawrence expressed his excitement to get the cast together once more.

“‘Scrubs’ means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together,” Lawrence said.

According to the publication, the ‘Scrubs’ reboot will have original series alums, Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra, as showrunners along with executive producers.

Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer. Braff, Faison and Chalke will also serve as executive producers, along with starring in the show.

It is worth noting here that reports about development on the ‘Scrubs’ reboot emerged in December last year.

The original show premiered for seven seasons from 2001-2008 on NBC, while the following two seasons aired on ABC from 2009 to 2010.

Apart from Braff and Faison, the cast also featured Judy Reyes, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn.