SDM Jyoti Maurya alimony case sparks viral controversy

The legal dispute between SDM Jyoti Maurya and her separated husband Alok Maurya has risen in headlines as Alok approaches the Allahabad High Court asking for alimony.



The case, which initially got attention in 2023, has yet again ignited controversy and social media reactions.

According to Alok Maurya, a sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Panchayati Raj Department, he financially assisted Jyoti’s education before she cleared the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (UPPCS) exam in 2015, getting the 16th rank.

Following her appointment as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Bareilly, Alok claims Jyoti left him and started an extramarital relationship with Home Guard Commandant Manish Dubey.

Alok additionally accused Jyoti and Manish of collaborating to murder him, quoting WhatsApp chats and a diary supposedly documenting a record of bribe transactions.

A complaint against threats to his life was filed at the Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj.

In reply, Jyoti Maurya has refused all claims, declaring that Alok falsified his job description status before marriage, pretending to be a Gram Panchayat officer while employed as a sweeper.

Her father backed this claim, labelling Alok’s family as dishonest. SDM Jyoti Maurya also filed a complaint under the Information Technology Act, asserting that the WhatsApp chats were distorted and leaked without agreement.

The SDM Jyoti Maurya alimony case has become a cultural crossroads, with the phrase “Jyoti Maurya Bewafaa Hai” trending across platforms.

The controversy even inspired multiple Bhojpuri songs, including “Bewafa SDM Jyoti Maurya,” which mock her alleged betrayal. These songs have garnered millions of views, further fueling public discourse.

Alok’s initial plea for alimony was dismissed by the Azamgarh Family Court in January 2025. He has now filed a fresh appeal in the Allahabad High Court, citing financial hardship and health issues. The court has issued a notice to Jyoti and scheduled the next hearing for August 8, 2025.

Jyoti, meanwhile, has filed for divorce and maintains that only one side of the story is being portrayed publicly. She has called the situation “unfortunate” and stated that she will present her case in court.