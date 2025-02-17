‘Se7en’ ending: Filmmaker David Fincher reveals what was in the box

Released in 1995, ‘Se7en’ left a lasting impact on moviegoers due to its complex storyline and its iconic ending scene.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Directed by David Fincher, the film’s cast includes Hollywood actors Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kevin Spacey.

The story of ‘Se7en’ follows two detectives, David Mills (Brad Pitt) and Morgan Freeman (William Sommerset) who are on a mission to locate a serial killer who is targeting people that he believes represent one of the seven deadly sins.

While the 1995 film has stayed with moviegoers since its release, the ending scene of the film was particularly shocking.

The ending of ‘Se7en’ reveals that Mills and his wife, Tracey played by Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, were among the serial killer John Doe’s targets.

The movie’s ending shows a box delivered to Mills and William which contains Tracey’s decapitated head.

Read more: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie offered whopping $60m to reunite on screen

The serial killer brutally murders Tracey to represent envy, one of the seven deadly sins.

Several fans have since been asking the same question Brad Pitt asks when they receive the box in the film.

Now, ‘Se7en’ director David Fincher has revealed what was actually in the box, putting the rumours to rest that it contained a prosthetic of the Hollywood actress’s head.

During a recent interview, the filmmaker said that they figured out how much Paltrow’s head would have weighed and placed a weight in the box.

“I think we had a seven- or eight-pound shot bag. We had done the research to figure out, if Gwyneth Paltrow’s body mass index was X, what portion of that would be attributable to her head. And so we had an idea of what that would weigh, and I think there was a weight in it,” he added.

“And we did put a wig in there, so that when Morgan rips the box open if there were some of this tape that was used to seal the box — I think it was a shot bag and a wig, and I think the wig had a little bit of blood in it, so some of the hair would stick together. Remember, I think Morgan opened 16 or 17 of those things. But as I always say, you don’t need to see what’s in the box if you have Morgan Freeman,” David Fincher stated.