Sea breeze restores in Karachi, likely drizzling in outskirts this eve

KARACHI: Sea breeze restored in Karachi last night improving weather conditions in the city after days of scorching hot weather, the Met Office stated on Wednesday.

According to the weather report, a hot and humid weather will prevail in the metropolis with sporadic blowing winds.

The city’s current temperature recorded 33 Celsius, that could soar to 40 C, meteorological department said. Owing to higher levels of humidity in the air severe heat being felt in Karachi.

The southwestern winds are blowing with 15 kilometers wind speed, according to the Met Office.

Karachi’s outskirts are likely to experience drizzling, while on June 19 (tomorrow) drizzling is expected in the city in the morning as well as in the evening, the Met Office said.

The first monsoon spell is expected in the port city on June 25.

The Met Office has issued extremely hot weather’s warning in the most plains of the country from June 18 till 20.

Yesterday maximum rainfall was received in Sindh’s southeastern parts (Mithi 31mm, Nagar Parkar 30mm, Islam Kot 14mm and Diplo 06mm).

Rainfall with thunderstorm also received at some places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.