Sea breeze returns to Karachi before another severe weather spell

KARACHI: The sea breeze has restored in Karachi to have a soothing impact on the weather on Monday and Tuesday, ARY News reported.

“Maximum temperature today, will remain between 34-36 ºCelsius,” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report. Humidity will remain between 35-45 percent today.

“The city will experience another severe weather spell from Wednesday, March 30,” Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said. “Maximum temperature in the city could go above 40 ºCelsius,” he said.

The mercury in Karachi on Tuesday likely to soar between 39-41º Celsius, according to a weather forecast.

The scorching weather spell will last upto April 1st, Chief Meteorologist said.

According to a report, the first few days of Ramadan will likely to be very hot and humid.

The sea breeze will remain suspended during the daytime under the influence of a high pressure area over Afghanistan, which will change the wind direction in Karachi.

Sarfaraz, earlier said that the summer has begun in Karachi and the average temperature in the month of April will remain 35 degrees Celsius. He predicted some very hot and dry days ahead in the month of Ramadan.

Comments