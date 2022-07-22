Sea View route: BRT Green Line connected to People’s Bus Service

KARACHI: Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Green Line has been connected with the newly inaugurated People’s Bus Service in Karachi to extend the former’s route to Sea View, ARY NEWS reported.

The Sindh Infrastructure and Development Company Limited (SIDCL), a public limited company that is managing the BRTS Green Line said on Friday.

According to a spokesman for the SIDCL, the Green Line bus service will bring passengers to Numaish Chowrangi and from onwards, the commuters could then board the People’s Bus Service to reach Karachi’s Sea View.

“The buses of the People’s Bus Service will be parked at Numaish station of the BRTS Green Line,” the official said.

Great News !!!

The Green Line BRTS has now been connected with Peoples Bus Service. The users of Green Line BRTS can now travel from the Numaish Station to Sea View (McDonald) via Zaib un Nisa Street, Metropole, Teen Talwaar, Bilawal Chowrangi, and Dolmen Mall. pic.twitter.com/ogpRBOey4h — Greenline Karachi (@GreenLineKhi) July 21, 2022

Six more routes to become functional

It is worth mentioning here that Peoples Bus Service is currently operating on three routes in the port city, with the Sindh government aiming to launch bus service on six other routes within next two days.

PEOPLES BUS SERVICE: SIX MORE ROUTES TO BECOME OPERATIONAL THIS WEEK

Route No 1 starts from Malir Cantt and ends at Tower, with 37 buses operating on it. Route No. 2 (North Karachi to Korangi Crossing) is 30km long, with 38 buses operating on it. The route starts from North Karachi Powerhouse via Nagan Chowrangi, Rashid Minhas Road, Drigh Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi-5, 12000 Road Korangi Crossing.

Route No 3

Route No. 3 (North Karachi to Nasir Jump) is a 38km route, on which 38 buses will be made operational on July 22.

The route covers Powerhouse, Ajmer Nagri, Nagan Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, Nazimabad Eidgah, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Civic Centre, Karsaz, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Qayyumabad, 8000 Road, Shan Chowrangi and Nasir Jump.

Route No 4, 5 and 7

Moreover, the 23km long Route No. 4 (North Karachi to West Wharf), the 28km long Route No. 5 (Surjani to Masroor Base), the 29km long Route No. 7 (Baldia to Mosamiat) and the 29km long Route No. 11 (Mosamiat to Dolmen Mall) require reconstruction of different portions of roads to make the bus service operational on them.

Route No 6

Route-6 (Orangi Town to Singer Chowrangi) would also be operationalised on July 22, said Sharjeel Memon and added that in Orangi, start of the route, a portion of the road has developed crates during the recent heavy rains and was being repaired.

Route No 9

The 30-kilometer route No. 9, which became operational yesterday, starts from Gulshan-e-Hadeed via N-5, Quaidabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir Halt, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt check post 6 and check post 5.

Comments