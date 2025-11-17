Packaging Giant Sealed Air Acquired by CD&R in $10.3 Billion Deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Sealed Air Corporation, a global leader in food and protective packaging solutions and the company behind the ubiquitous BUBBLE WRAP brand, announced today it has agreed to be acquired by private investment funds affiliated with CD&R (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice) in an all-cash transaction valued at $10.3 billion.

The definitive agreement, unanimously approved by Sealed Air’s Board of Directors, provides stockholders with $42.15 in cash for each share of common stock. This purchase price represents a significant premium for investors, specifically a 41% premium over the company’s unaffected stock price as of August 14, 2025.

Henry R. Keizer, Chairman of the Board of Sealed Air, stated that the deal followed a “careful review of strategic alternatives” and expressed confidence that the transaction “delivers significant value and is in the best interests of our stockholders.”

Dustin Semach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sealed Air, highlighted the strategic benefits of the partnership. “This transaction delivers significant and derisked value to Sealed Air stockholders while accelerating our ongoing transformation,” Semach said. He added that CD&R’s partnership will enhance the company’s ability to invest in growing its Food and Protective businesses, leading to “more rapid innovation, expanded capabilities and broader reach.”

CD&R Partner Rob Volpe praised Sealed Air as an “exceptional global business with a talented leadership team” and affirmed CD&R’s commitment to supporting the company’s continued investment in its people, assets, and product portfolio.

The transaction includes a “go-shop” period of 30 days during which Sealed Air can actively solicit superior acquisition proposals from third parties. The closing is subject to stockholder and regulatory approval and is currently anticipated to occur in mid-2026.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Sealed Air, which generated $5.4 billion in sales in 2024, will become a privately held company. Its headquarters will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina, and its common stock will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The equity financing is committed by CD&R-affiliated funds, with debt financing led by a group of financial institutions including J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities.