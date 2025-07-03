web analytics
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail after mixed verdict in sex-trafficking trial

Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was denied his bid to be released from jail, despite being cleared of more serious sex-trafficking and racketeering charges, after he was found guilty of prostitution-related offences.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by foreign media, a U.S. judge denied a bail bid of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Wednesday, which would have allowed the rapper to be released from jail ahead of his sentencing, after he was convicted on prostitution-related offences but cleared of more serious charges.

“I’ll see you when I get out,” Combs told family members, including his mother and children, just before leaving the courtroom to return to jail. “We’re going to get through this.”

Notably, Combs, 55, who was convicted of flying people around the country, including his former girlfriends and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, stands convicted of two counts of a crime, i.e. transportation to engage in prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

However, jurors cleared him of three charges, two of which carried a mandatory 15 years and a maximum of life.

According to his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, Diddy is likely to face about two years in prison. “We fight on and we’re going to win,” he said. “And we’re not going to stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors, citing Combs’ violence and other factors, said the guidelines would call for at least four to five years’ sentence.

Also Read: Cassie Ventura’s lawyer reacts to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’  verdict

