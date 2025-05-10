Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers plan to accuse his ex-girlfriend at trial

Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Friday said they plan to accuse the hip-hop mogul’s ex-girlfriend of domestic violence when she takes the stand in his sex trafficking trial.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation for prostitution – all felonies. He could face decades or even life in prison if convicted at the trial in Manhattan federal court.

Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo told U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian during a hearing Friday that he plans to show there was mutual violence between Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, who is expected to testify as a star witness for the prosecution.

“I think we’re probably going to refer to that as domestic violence,” Agnifilo said, arguing Ventura’s alleged history of violence would undercut prosecutors’ argument that she was a victim.

Ventura’s lawyers declined to comment on Agnifilo’s remarks.

Subramanian appeared disinclined to allow the defence to introduce evidence of any alleged violence by Ventura but said he would rule on the issue on Monday, when a jury of 12 New Yorkers is set to be finalised ahead of opening statements by defence lawyers and prosecutors.

Combs, 55, was present in the courtroom Friday, sporting greying hair and a sweater over a white shirt. He has been held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn since his arrest last September.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office say that for two decades, Combs used his business empire to lure women into his orbit with promises of romantic relationships or financial support, then violently coerced them to take part in days-long, drug-fueled sexual performances known as ‘Freak Offs’.

Combs’ lawyers have said prosecutors are improperly seeking to criminalise Combs’ ‘swinger lifestyle’. They have signalled they plan to attack the credibility of the alleged victims who will testify by seeking to show they had financial incentives to accuse Combs. They have said the women gave inconsistent accounts of the alleged assaults to investigators.

Subramanian has said the trial will last around eight weeks, with the alternate jurors serving as backups in case jurors are unable to finish. Any verdict must be unanimous.