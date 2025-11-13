Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ prison release delayed after alleged rule violations

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison stay has been extended as his release date pushed back an extra month after alleged rule violations.

The disgraced rapper initially sentenced to 50 months in prison in October and is expected to release from the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey on May 8, 2028.

However, now according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records the embattled music mogul will be released after a month on June 4, 2028, as per Page Six.

While the reason behind his extended delay remains under the wraps, it comes after he allegedly violated multiple prison rules in past few days.

Last week, TMZ reported that Diddy was in “trouble with prison officials” for consuming “homemade alcohol” made of fermented sugar, Fanta soda and apples.

“He was in his first week at FCI Fort Dix [after being transferred from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center] and … focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day,” Diddy’s spokesperson told Page Six last week.

They further, “As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth.”

Days earlier to this, CBS reported that he allegedly violated another rule when he made a three-way call from prison, as per prison documents.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been incarcerated since his arrest in September 2024, when he was taken into custody at a Manhattan hotel with the prostitution-related charges.