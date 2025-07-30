Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks $50 million bail ahead of October sentencing

As he awaits sentencing this October, hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has requested the judge to release him on a $50 million bond.

As reported by foreign media, rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who remains jailed in Brooklyn until being sentenced on October 3, following a split verdict of his federal criminal case, asked a judge on Tuesday to free him on a $50 million bond, after jury found him not guilty of the most serious charges, earlier this month.

In a court filing, Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo argued that conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn are dangerous, adding that other convicts of similar prostitution-related offences were typically released before sentencing.

“Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct,” Agnifilo stated. “In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan has yet to comment on the matter further.

Notably, Combs, 55, faces up to a decade in prison for each of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, for sexual encounters. A conviction on racketeering conspiracy or sex trafficking could have put him in prison for life.

Following his acquittal from more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking on July 2, Agnifilo had requested Combs’ release on a bond. However, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the bid, saying the musician at the time had not met the burden of showing by clear and convincing evidence a ‘lack of danger to any person or the community’.

