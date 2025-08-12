Sean O’Malley drops shock UFC retirement hint

Sean O’Malley’s UFC career has taken a sharp downturn after suffering consecutive losses in the last year.

Once considered the promotion’s next big star, O’Malley’s rapid rise to the bantamweight title was halted last September when he was dominated in their first encounter.

A rematch at UFC 316 ended in another one-sided defeat, with O’Malley submitted in the third round.

In the build-up to the second fight, Sean O’Malley made major lifestyle changes, including stepping away from social media, but the adjustments failed to improve his performance.

The defeats have left him questioning his future, with the 30-year-old now openly admitting he may never step into the octagon again.

Despite the statement, retirement for Sean O’Malley appears unlikely given his marketability and the number of high-profile opponents still available.

If he does return, potential opponents could include Cory Sandhagen, should the American lose his upcoming title challenge to Dvalishvili at UFC 320.

Sean O’Malley’s fall from being a pay-per-view draw to a fighter battling career uncertainty marks a significant shift in his trajectory.

While he has yet to confirm his next move, his retirement admission has cast doubt over whether fans will see him fight again.

Also Read: Dricus Du Plessis reveals strategy to defeat Khamzat Chimaev – Watch now

On the other hand, Dricus Du Plessis is set to defend his UFC middleweight title for the third time as he prepares to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 in Chicago.

The South African champion believes his unusual fight style will be the key to stopping the rising Chechen contender.

Known for his unpredictable and awkward movements in the cage, Dricus Du Plessis has faced plenty of criticism throughout his career.

However, he continues to prove doubters wrong with consistent wins at the highest level.

His past opponents, including top names like Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, have struggled to deal with his unique approach.

As he prepares to face Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis is once again embracing the role of underdog.