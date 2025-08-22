Could Sean Strickland’s quick return set up a fight with Khamzat Chimaev?

Sean Strickland has vowed to return to UFC before his six-month suspension ends, and Khamzat Chimaev appears to be the main reason behind his decision.

The former UFC middleweight champion, who was suspended until December 29 after his role in a post-fight brawl at Tuff-N-Uff 145, also received a $5,000 fine.

Sean Strickland can reduce his ban to four and a half months by completing an anger management programme, which he has now confirmed he plans to do.

His motivation reportedly comes from Khamzat Chimaev’s recent middleweight title victory, with Strickland eager to return quickly and challenge the new champion.

Although Sean Strickland is not currently the frontrunner to face Khamzat Chimaev next, his determination could put him back in contention.

The American fighter, who lost to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, knows that the other four top contenders are already booked for fights.

Nassourdine Imavov is set to meet Caio Borralho at UFC Paris in September, while Reinier de Ridder will take on Anthony Hernandez at UFC Vancouver in October.

This situation leaves an opening for Sean Strickland if the UFC moves forward with Khamzat Chimaev’s desired quick turnaround for UFC 321 on October 25.

The Russian star wants to defend his title soon, and with limited options, Strickland could get the call if he completes his anger management course in time.

Sean Strickland’s determination to return swiftly shows how Khamzat Chimaev’s championship win has directly influenced his approach, setting up the possibility of a high-stakes clash later this year.

Also Read: UFC 319 results: Khamzat Chimaev turns octagon into ‘wrestling clinic’ against Du Plessis

Earlier, UFC 319 in Chicago ended with Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus du Plessis in a dominant performance. Chimaev won the UFC middleweight championship by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring 50-44.

It was a historic display at UFC 319. Khamzat Chimaev took Dricus du Plessis down within seconds of the opening round and controlled the fight from start to finish.

The figures from UFC 319 showed the gap between the two fighters. Khamzat Chimaev landed 529 strikes compared to only 45 for Dricus du Plessis.

He also secured 12 of 17 takedown attempts and controlled the ground for more than 21 minutes of the 25-minute fight.

Dricus du Plessis, who had previously spent less than five minutes in a bottom position during his entire UFC career, spent almost an entire round there in just the first five minutes against Khamzat Chimaev.