Searing hot weather conditions persists in Karachi

KARACHI: The port city is expected to face scorching hot and humid weather conditions with maximum temperature today is expected between 35 to 37 Celsius.

‘Feel like’ temperature is expected up to 40-degree Celsius in the city owing to high levels of daytime humidity. Humidity level has been recorded 78 percent in Karachi.

According to the Met Office, sea breeze will be continued in daytime as winds blowing from the southwestern direction with a speed of 18 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 38 KM.

The Met Department’s Early Warning Centre forecasts maximum temperatures between 37°C and 39°C through the next few days.

Elsewhere in Sindh, Jacobabad remained the hottest district, recording a peak temperature of 48°C.

Climate change has become a reality for Pakistan, impacting millions of lives. The heatwaves, intensified by climate change, are becoming more frequent, prolonged and severe, disproportionately affecting communities with limited resources to adapt.

The United Nations recently warned that there is a 70pc chance that average warming from 2025 to 2029 would exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius international benchmark.

The planet is, therefore, expected to remain at historic levels of warming after the two hottest years ever recorded in 2023 and 2024, according to an annual climate report published by the World Meteorological Organisation, the UN’s weather and climate agency.

The extreme heat has equally affected wildlife with dozens of peacocks and livestock, including goats and cows, reported dead from scorching heat and thirst.