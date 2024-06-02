Searing weather spell continues in country

KARACHI: The heatwave has continued in most parts of the country as mercury soared to 46 Celsius in Layyah and Kot Addu in Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The heatwave, however, subsided in Karachi and temperatures have dropped in the port city.

Maximum temperature recorded 45 Celsius in Jacobabad, Dadu, Sibi, Turbat, Faisalabad, Multan, and D.G. Khan. Temperature goes as high as 44 Celsius in Lahore, Bahawalpur and Larkana, 43 Celsius in Rahim Yar Khan, Bannu and Sukkur.

Moreover, maximum temperature remained 33 Celsius in Karachi after the Met Office said that the heatwave conditions have subsided in the port city with partly cloudy weather.

The Met Office has also forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in Lahore next week.

The Met Office last Wednesday forecast that the heatwave conditions would persist in Karachi and other areas of Sindh till June 1st.

The highest temperature was recorded in Jacobabad on last Tuesday where mercury touched the 52-Celsius mark.