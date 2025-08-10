Sebastian Stan to star in new ‘Frankenstein’ film

Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan is set to star in a new ‘Frankenstein’ film from Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude.

Currently in Switzerland for the world premiere of his new feature, ‘Dracula,’ the filmmaker confirmed to media that hew was writing a new film about the iconic character from Frankenstein novel.

“I’m writing a film now. It’s a Frankenstein film in Romania. Frankenstein in Romania, it’s going to be called,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Radu Jude, he first pitched the idea for the film to Sebastian Stan before he moved from Romania to the United States.

The Romanian filmmaker said that the Hollywood actor appreciated his idea and soon came on board.

While Frankenstein and his monster have been played by different actors in the recent film, Radu Jude revealed that he envisioned Sebastian Stan playing “both roles”.

The filmmaker did not provide many details about ‘Frankenstein in Romania,’ however, reports suggested that the film will combine the real-life existence of a secret CIA prison in Romania with the Frankenstein monster.

It is worth noting here that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s take on the iconic novel features Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

The film is scheduled for a world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on August 30, followed by a global release on Netflix in November 2025.

Meanwhile, Radu Jude is planning a film about immigration and Romanians working abroad before beginning the works on ‘Frankenstein in Romania’ starring Sebastian Stan.

“It’s about a woman who works for a French family in Bordeaux while her own small daughter remains home. So it’s a film around these dramatic issues,” he said.