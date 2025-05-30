What really ended Sebastián Yatra and Aitana’s relationship?

Colombian singer and songwriter Sebastian Yatra has finally spoken about the real reason behind his breakup with singer Aitana.

While fans are still talking about their past and wondering what went wrong, the Colombian artist has now shared the truth.

In a recent interview with El Mundo, Sebastian Yatra said being in a relationship that is always in the public eye made things difficult.

“A relationship this public and between two famous people is unlikely to survive constant scrutiny,” he said. He added that this pressure took a toll on their relationship and led to their split.

Sebastian Yatra and Aitana were together for about a year. Their relationship became official at the end of 2022, after Aitana broke up with actor Miguel Bernardeau. Even though they tried to keep things private, fans and the media followed every move.

Their love story had many ups and downs. After breaking up, they got back together again and even released a song called Akureyri in 2024 after a trip to Iceland.

They confirmed their reunion on Aitana’s birthday. But now it seems the second chance did not work out.

While Aitana is now linked to YouTuber Plex, Sebastian Yatra has been busy with his music. Just two weeks ago, he released a new album called Milagro.

Sebastian Yatra also shared a 17-minute video about the album, which fans say gives a deep look into his current feelings.

When asked about how he handles people talking about his personal life, Sebastian Yatra said, “People talking about my life and my partners isn’t something that stresses me out… although at times it has been a bit overwhelming.”

Sebastian Yatra and Aitana’s romance may be over, but fans will always remember their music and their emotional journey together. For now, Sebastian Yatra seems focused on moving forward with his music and career.