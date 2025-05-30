web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 30, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

What really ended Sebastián Yatra and Aitana’s relationship?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Colombian singer and songwriter Sebastian Yatra has finally spoken about the real reason behind his breakup with singer Aitana.

While fans are still talking about their past and wondering what went wrong, the Colombian artist has now shared the truth.

In a recent interview with El Mundo, Sebastian Yatra said being in a relationship that is always in the public eye made things difficult.

“A relationship this public and between two famous people is unlikely to survive constant scrutiny,” he said. He added that this pressure took a toll on their relationship and led to their split.

Read More: Ana de Armas was ‘terrified’ of singing in Ron Howard’s ‘Eden’

Sebastian Yatra and Aitana were together for about a year. Their relationship became official at the end of 2022, after Aitana broke up with actor Miguel Bernardeau. Even though they tried to keep things private, fans and the media followed every move.

Their love story had many ups and downs. After breaking up, they got back together again and even released a song called Akureyri in 2024 after a trip to Iceland.

They confirmed their reunion on Aitana’s birthday. But now it seems the second chance did not work out.

While Aitana is now linked to YouTuber Plex, Sebastian Yatra has been busy with his music. Just two weeks ago, he released a new album called Milagro.

Sebastian Yatra also shared a 17-minute video about the album, which fans say gives a deep look into his current feelings.

When asked about how he handles people talking about his personal life, Sebastian Yatra said, “People talking about my life and my partners isn’t something that stresses me out… although at times it has been a bit overwhelming.”

Sebastian Yatra and Aitana’s romance may be over, but fans will always remember their music and their emotional journey together. For now, Sebastian Yatra seems focused on moving forward with his music and career.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.