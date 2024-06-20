CPJ condemns as French journalist forced to leave India

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Thursday urged the Indian authorities to immediately renew French reporter Sébastien Farcis’ journalism permit, which was denied without explanation on March 7.

Sébastien Farcis, a New Delhi-based South Asia correspondent for multiple French and Belgian news organizations, was forced to leave India on June 17 after 13 years of reporting. Indian regulations require OCI visa holders like Farcis to obtain permits to work as journalists, but the government refused to renew his permit, citing no reason.

CPJ condemns the arbitrary refusal, stating it undermines press freedom and disrupts journalists’ lives. Farcis, who is married to an Indian citizen, said the denial has effectively prevented him from practicing his profession and cut off his income. Despite multiple requests to the Ministry of Home Affairs, his appeals have been unsuccessful. Farcis emphasized his commitment to adhering to regulations, obtaining necessary visas and accreditations, and never reporting from restricted areas without proper permits.

The decision has significantly impacted Farcis’ family, forcing them to leave India without explanation. He is the second French journalist to leave India in similar circumstances in four months, and at least five OCI-holder foreign correspondents have been banned from working in India in the past two years. CPJ urges Indian authorities to approve Farcis’ permit and ensure that all journalists can work without fear of unjust reprisal, upholding India’s democratic values.