Second and last partial solar eclipse of 2022 to take place on Oct 25

People across the country would be able to witness the second and last partial solar eclipse of 2022 on October 25, 2022, told Astronomer Dr Javed Iqbal, ARY News reported.

🔴 Partial Solar eclipse will be seen in #Karachi, #Lahore and across whole Pakistan on 25th October 2022. Start Time: 3:57 PM

Peak Time: 5:01 PM

End Time: 5:56 PM pic.twitter.com/Z0bKN0HE6z — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) September 21, 2022

Dr Javed said the eclipse would last from 3:57 PM to 5:56 PM after peaking at 5:01 PM. Note that it will be visible across the country just before sunset. The solar eclipse would last for nearly two hours.

The eclipse would be visible in Pakistan, Europe, Asia and North Eastern Africa.

This first solar eclipse of the year 2022, not visible in Pakistan, was seen at midnight between 30th April and 01st May 2022. This partial solar eclipse was visible in southern parts of South America, parts of Antarctica, and over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

However, the first solar eclipse of 2023, not visible in Pakistan, would take place on April 20.

A solar eclipse happens when, at just the right moment, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on the sun.

