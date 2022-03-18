Second husband of Wajiha Swati murdered her first husband: police

CHINIOT: In a shocking revelation, the prime suspect in the murder of a US national Wajiha Swati has confessed to killing her first husband in 2014, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, Rizwan Habib, the second husband of Wajiha Swati, murdered her first husband Dr Mehdi. “We arrested Rizwan in another case over suspicion that he had murdered Dr Mehdi,” they said and added, “He confessed during the probe to killing the first husband in order to marry Wajiha Swati.”

The suspect later married Wajiha and also murdered her, they said adding that the Chanab Nagar police have completed probe into the matter and shifted the suspect to prison.

On February 15, the kidnapping and murder case of American national Wajiha Swati took a new turn after Chiniot Police decided to reopen the murder case of Ali Mehdi, the first husband of Wajiha.

Earlier, the victim’s former husband confessed to abducting her soon after her arrival in Pakistan and killing her and burying her body in Lakki Marwat.

Wajiha had gone missing soon after she reached Pakistan on October 16, the police said. A case was registered with the Morgah police station on the complaint of her eldest son. The FIR nominated Rizwan Habib as the main accused.

