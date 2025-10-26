Second round of Pakistan-Taliban talks end; TTP relocation offer rejected

ISTANBUL: The second round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban has been completed in the Turkish city of Istanbul, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources said that Pakistan has categorically rejected Afghanistan’s offer of transferring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to a new location.

Pakistan urged Afghanistan to implement its promise of decisive action against the TTP, the sources added.

The diplomatic sources said that the negotiations between the two neighbouring countries continued for a straight nine hours in Istanbul.

According to official sources, discussions were focused on establishing a joint monitoring and oversight mechanism to curb cross-border terrorist movements and addressing trade barriers.

Officials confirmed that the talks also explored the possibility of reaching a long-term political understanding between the two sides.

Earlier, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a ceasefire, following 13 hours of negotiations held in Doha.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry’s statement, both sides also agreed to establish a permanent mechanism for mutual peace and stability.

A follow-up meeting will be held in the coming days to ensure the implementation and sustainability of the ceasefire.

The statement asserted that these measures will contribute to strengthening peace, security, and stability between the two brotherly Islamic nations, and help lay the foundation for ending border tensions and promoting lasting regional peace.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the ceasefire agreement marks an end to terrorist activity from Afghan soil into Pakistan.

He added that both neighboring countries have agreed to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty, and revealed that delegations will meet again in Istanbul on October 25 for follow-up discussions.

Khawaja Asif also expressed gratitude to Qatar and Türkiye for facilitating the peace process.

The first round of talks took place yesterday in Doha, hosted by Qatari Intelligence Chief Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, assisted by senior security officials, while the Afghan delegation was headed by Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob.