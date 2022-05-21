Saturday, May 21, 2022
SECP 2020-21 report: 51% increase in company registrations

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued its reports for the fiscal year 2020-21, ARY News reported. 

According to the SECP report, several improvements and easements were made to encourage ease of business and the capital market.

A total of 22 fraud companies were shut down in the fiscal year 2022-21, while an amount of Rs5 billion was accumulated as fines for different violations.

The report added that fulfilling FATF’s recommendations and the formation of a regulatory framework for the real-estate sector led to better performance in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Moreover, three housing finance schemes, one microfinance company and two investment finance companies were registered in the fiscal year 2020-21.

The country’s first collateral management company, the addition of 10 IPOs on the stock exchange and four exchange-traded funds were also registered.

SECP added that account opening in the stock exchange and company registration were also digitalized in the same year. There was a 51% increase in company registration in 2020-21 with 25,533 companies registered.

