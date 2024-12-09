SECP registers 3,024 new companies in November 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 3,024 new companies in November 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the November figures mark a significant milestone in the country’s corporate sector with the total number of registered companies in Pakistan reached 2,036,611.

The registration of new companies reflects growing confidence and progress in the corporate sector. Notably, 99% of company registrations are now being done digitally. Private limited companies accounted for 58% of new registrations, followed by single-member companies at 39%, and public unlisted companies at 3%.

The IT and e-commerce sectors saw the highest number of new registrations, with 641 companies. Moreover, 79 new companies were registered from foreign countries, including Austria, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others.

China topped the list of foreign investors, with 56 new companies, followed by Afghanistan with 7 companies and Norway with 3 companies.

In October, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,477 new companies bringing the total number of companies registered in the country to 233,587.

The SECP’s ongoing drive towards digitization continued to be a success with 99 percent of the new company registrations processed through its efficient online system.