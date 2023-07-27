28.9 C
‘Secret Invasion’: Emilia Clarke fans are finally happy with the end

Marvel Studios’ latest web show ‘Secret Invasion‘ did not sit well with fans but there was was something to cheer for the fans of actress Emilia Clarke who plays shape shifting G’iah.

Secret Invasion‘ was one of the highly anticipated Marvel projects but it misfired. It received mixed to negative reviews with audience saying that the producers wasted the talent of prolific stars Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Colbie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The series finale came as a shock for G’iah fans and for the right reasons.

 

The final episode showed that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was G’iah the whole time. She obtained the super powers and other characters’ abilities from the Harvest.

She uses the energy blast, reserved for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), to defeat Gravik. It made her the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The G’iah-Gravik battle was the striking point in the series finale. Her fans believed that the writers did justice to the character.

Here’s what they said.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Secret Invasion‘ is the lowest rated Marvel Studios project. It has a 59 percent score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

