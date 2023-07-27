‘Secret Invasion’: Emilia Clarke fans are finally happy with the end

Marvel Studios’ latest web show ‘Secret Invasion‘ did not sit well with fans but there was was something to cheer for the fans of actress Emilia Clarke who plays shape shifting G’iah.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Secret Invasion‘ was one of the highly anticipated Marvel projects but it misfired. It received mixed to negative reviews with audience saying that the producers wasted the talent of prolific stars Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Colbie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The series finale came as a shock for G’iah fans and for the right reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)



The final episode showed that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was G’iah the whole time. She obtained the super powers and other characters’ abilities from the Harvest.

She uses the energy blast, reserved for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), to defeat Gravik. It made her the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related – Emilia Clarke headlines Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion’

The G’iah-Gravik battle was the striking point in the series finale. Her fans believed that the writers did justice to the character.

Here’s what they said.

Giah might be my new fave avenger and it’s a plus that she is Emilia Clarke😭❤ — lei (@harlemyyy) July 27, 2023

But look at her emilia clarke is looking more perfect than brie larson captain marvel. Can it we see giah vs captain marvel in future https://t.co/186MT3SOaM — PEGASUS EXPLAINER (@Pegasus_exp) July 27, 2023

Good morning love ❤️ it looks like Giah had some genes 🧬 from captain Marvel plus many other bits and pieces it was seriously surprising and it was like

WHOA 😳!!!!!! My god !!! I would love ❤️ to see that in Real Life Emilia Clarke is a POWER BEING ❤️❤️. — Richard (@Richard05290724) July 27, 2023

emilia clarke as giah is a gift https://t.co/GcoQGU8QlB — woe pautato (@aplesteves) July 27, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Secret Invasion‘ is the lowest rated Marvel Studios project. It has a 59 percent score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.