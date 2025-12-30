Section 144 enforced in Murree

The District Police Officer (DPO) Murree has enforced Section 144 to ensure tourists safety ahead of the New Year celebrations.

According to the DPO, Section 144 will be enforced in Murree to maintain law and order, with effect from 31 December to 1 January.

Entry to Mall Road and GPO Chowk will be restricted to families only, while individuals without families will not be allowed access to Mall Road.

Such visitors may celebrate New Year’s festivities in surrounding areas, including New Murree, Galiyat and other designated locations.

The DPO further stated that aerial firing, fireworks, consumption of alcohol and disorderly conduct will be strictly prohibited. Strict legal action will be taken against violators.

Tourists have been advised to follow traffic regulations and comply with police instructions, and to contact emergency helpline 15 in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced that Section 144 will remain in force in Rawalpindi until 1 January. During this period, security will remain on high alert, with a ban on rallies, processions and public gatherings.

On New Year’s night, all forms of gatherings, aerial firing and fireworks will be prohibited. Action will also be taken against the use of loud music systems, loudspeakers, hooliganism and one-wheeling.