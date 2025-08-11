Section 144 enforced in Murree

MURREE: In a bid to maintain law and order during Independence Day celebrations, the district administration has decided to enforce Section 144 in Murree from August 12 to 14, ARY News reported.

Independence Day is celebrated across Pakistan with great enthusiasm on August 14 each year, and large crowds often flock to tourist destinations.

This year, authorities have introduced special measures at the popular hill station to ensure public safety.

According to the district administration, the restriction will remain in place for three days; however, families will be exempt from the ban on August 14 and will be allowed access to Mall Road.

The move aims to prevent overcrowding and maintain security during the holiday period.

Murree is a mountain resort city in the northernmost region of the Punjab province of Pakistan. Lying in the Galyat region of the Pir Panjal Range under the western Himalayas.

Since the independence of Pakistan in 1947, Murree has retained its position as a popular hill station, noted for its pleasant summer weather.

The town also serves as a transit point for tourists visiting Azad Kashmir and Abbottabad.

The town is noted for its Tudorbethan and neo-gothic architecture. The Government of Pakistan owns a summer retreat in Murree, where foreign dignitaries including heads of state often visit.