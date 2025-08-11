web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 11, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Section 144 enforced in Murree

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MURREE: In a bid to maintain law and order during Independence Day celebrations, the district administration has decided to enforce Section 144 in Murree from August 12 to 14, ARY News reported.

Independence Day is celebrated across Pakistan with great enthusiasm on August 14 each year, and large crowds often flock to tourist destinations.

This year, authorities have introduced special measures at the popular hill station to ensure public safety.

According to the district administration, the restriction will remain in place for three days; however, families will be exempt from the ban on August 14 and will be allowed access to Mall Road.

The move aims to prevent overcrowding and maintain security during the holiday period.

Read more: Mystical weather transforms Murree into cloud-kissed paradise

Murree is a mountain resort city in the northernmost region of the Punjab province of Pakistan. Lying in the Galyat region of the Pir Panjal Range under the western Himalayas.

Since the independence of Pakistan in 1947, Murree has retained its position as a popular hill station, noted for its pleasant summer weather.

The town also serves as a transit point for tourists visiting Azad Kashmir and Abbottabad.

The town is noted for its Tudorbethan and neo-gothic architecture. The Government of Pakistan owns a summer retreat in Murree, where foreign dignitaries including heads of state often visit.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.