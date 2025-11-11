Section 144 extended across Sindh, home department issues notification

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday extended the imposition of Section 144 for a month, ARY News reported.

Under Section 144, all congregations, rallies, gatherings, and processions will be banned.

The Home Department Sindh has issued a notification regarding the extension of Section 144.

The home department has also ordered action over the violation of Section 144.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has alerted police across the province, including Karachi, following the Islamabad suicide blast on Tuesday.

At least 12 people were martyred and over 20 were injured in a suicide blast outside Islamabad Katcheri.

At the time of the explosion, between 35 to 40 people were present in the vicinity, the preliminary report added.

The explosion also damaged nearby parked vehicles and motorcycles, officials confirmed. The fire has since been brought under control.

Lanjar in his statement, strongly condemned the suicide blast outside Islamabad’s district court and stated that suicide bombers and terrorists have no religion and are enemies of humanity.

He said that Sindh Police have been placed on high alert until further notice. The home minister directed that security checks and surveillance at all provincial entry and exit points be further intensified.

The Sindh home minister also ordered strict monitoring on major highways, roads, and adjoining routes, emphasizing that intelligence operations in crime-affected areas and outskirts must be made more effective.

He further instructed officials to comprehensively review security plans for upcoming events in the coming days and months, and to enhance coordination between law enforcement agencies and intelligence institutions.

Additionally, the minister directed that security checks at toll plazas across Sindh be made more stringent.

Before this Punjab and Balochistan also extended the imposition of Section 144 in their provinces. Balochistan imposed Section 144 for a month while banning several things, including pillion riding.

Balochistan government has also prohibited the covering of the face and the wearing of masks as well.

Whereas the Punjab government extended Section 144 for a week.