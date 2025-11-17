Punjab extends Section 144 for seven more days

The Punjab Home Department has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for an additional seven days, ARY News reported on Monday.

Section 144 enforcement has been extended to maintain a complete ban on protests, rallies, public gatherings, sit-ins, and all similar activities across Punjab.

Under Section 144, no more than four individuals will be allowed to assemble at public places.

The Home Department has also imposed a complete prohibition on the public display of weapons, while the use of loudspeakers remains restricted across Punjab.

Authorities stated that the publication or distribution of provocative, hate-based, or sectarian material is strictly banned.

The extension has been implemented to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of lives and property, amid concerns over potential threats to public safety and possible attempts to exploit public gatherings for anti-state activities.

The government asserted that terrorists could consider large public crowds as soft targets, and therefore preventive measures are necessary to avert any untoward incidents.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to wedding ceremonies, funeral prayers, or burials. Similarly, government officials on duty, law enforcement personnel, and courts are exempt from the ban. Loudspeakers may be used only for the call to prayer (Azaan) and Friday sermons.

The Home Department has issued a notification extending Section 144 across the province until Saturday, 22 November, and has directed authorities to carry out extensive public awareness campaigns regarding the restrictions.