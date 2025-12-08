Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi

The District Administration of Rawalpindi has extended the enforcement of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure until 10 December, citing prevailing law and order concerns.

The order, initially imposed by the deputy commissioner, restricts public gatherings of more than four individuals and prohibits rallies and political assemblies in the city.

“This measure is necessary to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents,” officials stated.

Heightened security arrangements have been approved for areas surrounding Adiala Jail, including deployment of additional personnel inside and around the facility.

Police checkpoints have also been planned on all major routes leading to the jail to monitor and control movement effectively.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to cooperate with law enforcement and comply with the restrictions to ensure public safety.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time. Such a ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Commissioner has also imposed Section 144 around all intermediate examination centers to prevent cheating and ensure the transparency of the examination process.

The restrictions will remain in effect until December 30. Examinations will be held daily from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Only candidates with verified admit cards and staff on duty will be allowed within the centers, while entry for all unrelated persons is strictly prohibited within a 200-yard radius of the examination sites.